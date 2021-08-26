HYDE — Clearfield hosted the opening Mountain League boys golf meet of the season Thursday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Bellefonte posted the low score with a 356, three shots better than both Hollidaysburg and Tyrone.
The host Bison were seven shots back with a 363.
Hollidaysburg’s Wes Everhart and Huntingdon’s Ryan Marshall tied for medalist honors, each carding an 81.
Alex Lansberry led the Bison with an 85, while teammate Ryan Gearhart posted a 91. Adam Miller (93) and Eric Fletcher (94) were just behind Gearhart.
Philipsburg-Osceola, which shot a 389 as a team, was led by Oliver Harpster’s 93. Logan Phillipi added a 95.
Moshannon Valley’s Alex Leskovansky also golfed at the meet. He was just one shot off the leaders with an 82.
The next Mountain League meet is Sept. 2 at Penns Valley.
Bellefonte—356
Isaac Bloom 85, Keith Hamilton 88, Evan Braughler 91, Davis Corman 92. Others: Michael Henry 96, Caleb Stock 112.
Hollidaysburg—359
Wes Everhart 81, Derek Clapper 92, Trent Gallagher 92, Hayden Neff 94. Others: Isaac Miller 95, Keegan Hockey 98.
Tyrone—359
RJ Royer 84, Luke Brooks 88, Cyrus Ahlert 99, Logan Harper 110. Others: Maverick Fleck 116.
Clearfield—363
Alex Lansberry 85, Ryan Gearhart 91, Adam Miller 93, Eric Fletcher 94. Others: Ethan Evilsizor 96, Dylan Greslick 103.
Huntingdon—388
Ryan Marshall 81, Andon Suchan 89, Jordan Houck 98, David Kester 120. Others: Will Guyer-Wright 122.
Philipsburg-Osceola—389
Oliver Harpster 93, Logan Phillipi 95, Colby Hahn 99, Zach Kolbe 102. Others: Jake DeSimone 106, Cade Glace 114.
Penns Valley—485
Calvin Grenoble 103, Cameron Kubalak 117, Hayden Feltenberger 132, Richie Butler 133.
Moshannon Valley
Alex Leskovansky 82.