STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce the addition of Kristine Charles, MD, to Mount Nittany Physician Group OB/GYN.
“I recognize that there are many ways to approach health and wellness concerns, so I work hard to individualize care,” Dr. Charles said. “Everyone’s story and situation is unique and calls for a plan that fits her social, economic, religious and cultural views. It’s important for a doctor to know patients on that level and work together with them to achieve their healthcare goals.”
Dr. Charles earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana, where she was a four-year recipient of the Menno Simons scholarship for academic excellence. She earned her medical degree from The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
While in medical school, Dr. Charles was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society; a Lemmon Award recipient for outstanding accomplishment in OB/GYN and family practice; and was a student leadership award winner. Dr. Charles completed her OB/GYN residency at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. She is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“Mount Nittany Physician Group offers me the opportunity to focus on the aspect of my career that I love most – healthcare for women in an outpatient setting,” Dr. Charles said. “Mount Nittany Health recognizes that having a physician focused solely on caring for women’s health and wellness concerns in the office is beneficial and important for patients.”
Outside of the office, Dr. Charles serves as a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. She is Director of Women’s Health for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, and serves on the boards of directors for Centre Safe and Ten Thousand Villages. Dr. Charles is a member of University Mennonite Church. She is married with two children.
To schedule an appointment, call 814.237.3470, or visit MyMountNittanyHealth.com.
