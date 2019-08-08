Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA ELK HUNTINGDON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, MOUNT UNION, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.