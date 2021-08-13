As of Aug. 13, providers were caring for 14 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ranging in age from 43 to 88. In July, they cared for 37 COVID positive admissions at the Medical Center with an average daily census of six.
By comparison, in August, the average daily COVID positive inpatient census has increased significantly to 12, and the total admissions to date is 29.
“In that last month, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people hospitalized for COVID at the Medical Center,” said Dr. Upendra Thaker, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Health. “Due to the uptick in COVID hospitalizations, we have taken additional steps in our pandemic response plan to adjust operations to meet the needs of the community, including rescheduling some elective surgical case requiring an overnight admission. This step is essential to ensure that we are serving our COVID positive inpatients and those needing us for acute and surgical care.”
He added, “The vast majority of people who have been hospitalized at the Medical Center for COVID are not fully vaccinated. The COVID vaccine is highly effective and our best defense against the transmission of COVID in our community.”
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please go to mountnittany.org/coronavirus, and click “Sign Up now” and complete the form at your convenience. You do not need to be a Mount Nittany Health patient to request a vaccine, and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. We will contact you with your appointment date and time.
Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Continuing to consistently follow additional COVID safety measures including social distancing, not meeting in large groups, masking and frequent hand washing is essential and helps to significantly reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.