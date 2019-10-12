ALEXANDRIA – Moshannon Valley may have been able to make it a ball game with the Green Hornets in the first half, but one dynamic duo proved to be too much.
The Black Knights couldn’t stop Green Hornet QB Caden Rupert and WR Jacob Hensor from having career days Friday night as the Knights fell, 44-21, Friday night at A.R. Simkins Memorial Field.
The combo combined for six receptions and 200 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
“We gave up big plays,” Moshannon Valley coach Michael Keith said.
“They’re a lot faster than we are.”
That connection wasted no time giving the Knights trouble as coming off the opening drive, the Hornets answered Mo Valley’s early score on a 62-yard bomb to Hensor to tie the game at 7 with 6:32 to go in the opening frame.
The combo weren’t done there as they would connect from 36 and 10 yards respectively to put the Hornets up 28-7 halfway through the second.
“The best thing about tonight is we fought back,” Keith said. “We kept playing football. We made some plays offensively we haven’t able to do so in the past.”
That fight came during later in the quarter as Ben Murawski found David Honan on a fourth down play to cut the deficit in half.
More signs of life came later on as Ethan Webb got wide open up the sideline from 34-yards out to make it 28-21.
“It was tough to watch a little bit there because we were making mistakes,” Juniata Valley coach Bill Musser said.
“Mo Valley has players, they have athletes and those athletes made some plays, and we made some mistakes as well that really cost us pretty big. We had a break down in communication.”
Second half Rupert put the game away for good on a 25-yard pass to Jake Johnson to make it 41-21.
Rupert was 19-for-26 for 341 yards and six touchdowns.
Joseph Bacher was strong on the ground for Moshannon Valley racking up 127 yards on 21 carries.
“Hats off to them,” Keith said. “They’re uber athletic, they’re quick.”
The Knights now await a visit from Mount Union next week.