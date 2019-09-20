BELLWOOD — Moshannon Valley’s offense, playing most of the game without starting quarterback Ben Murawski, marched deep into Bellwood-Antis territory on three different occasions.
Unfortunately for the Black Knights, the Blue Devils had an answer all three times.
A trio of Mo Valley potential scoring drives ended in turnovers as Bellwood recorded its third shutout of the season and celebrated Homecoming with a 48-0 Inter-County Conference win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“They’re a good football team,” said Mo Valley coach Mike Keith, whose team fell to 1-4. “They play all three phases very well.”
Bellwood’s Zach Mallon ended a Mo Valley drive late in the first quarter with an interception in the end zone. Then, early in the second quarter, Blue Devils sophomore linebacker Cooper Guyer tipped an option-play pitch in the backfield and ran it back 65 yards to the Mo Valley 4 yard-line to set up a Mallon touchdown run. And Mo Valley built some momentum late in the third quarter, driving to the Bellwood 17-yard line, but that drive ended with a Bellwood fumble recovery to halt that drive.
“They made some plays, but whenever they got down towards the red zone, we made some plays to stop them,” said Bellwood coach Nick Lovrich, whose team remained unbeaten at 5-0. “I was pretty impressed with what our defense did. The guys were working on those turnovers and trying to create, and I thought we did a good job tonight.”
And to make matters worse, Mo Valley starting QB Murawski was helped off the field at the end of the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Murawski returned in the second quarter but was pulled for good in that second quarter. Keith said that Murawski will be evaluated this week and is hopeful that he can play next week.
“He came out and that just let the air out of our balloon,” Keith said.
Backup quarterback Ethan Webb, a sophomore, ran the team the rest of the way.
“He did an outstanding job for the situation we had to put him in,” Keith said of Webb.
Quite possibly the play of the game for Bellwood came early in the second quarter when Mo Valley had a third-and-16 at the Bellwood 31-yard line. Webb ran an option to the left side, but Bellwood’s Guyer broke through the line, tipped then hauled in the pitch, and rambled 65 yards before being chased down from behind at the B-A 4-yard line. That set up a Mallon TD run that gave the Blue Devils a 20-0 lead with 9:15 left in the first half.
“I read the option play and I knew my responsibility was the pitch man there, so i just broke outside when I saw his hand motion go out for the pitch,” Guyer said. “I just tipped it and ran forward. It was a great feeling.”
Bellwood junior running back Nick Plank, who rushed for 113 yards on just nine carries, scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half, and Mallon added a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run as the Blue Devils carried a 27-0 lead into halftime.
Plank set the tone early in the second half, breaking through the middle of the Mo Valley defensive line and rumbling 47 yards for his third touchdown of the game. That gave the Blue Devils a 34-0 lead.
Bellwood’s John Kost added a 3-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter, and sophomore Connor Gibbons returned a punt 68 yards for a TD midway through the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
“I think we’ve gotten better every week and that’s what our goal is,” Lovrich said. “We’re not really concerned about who we’re playing, we’re concerned with how we play, and I think we’re playing pretty well right now.”
Moshannon Valley hosts Williamsburg next Friday, while Bellwood-Antis visits Northern Bedford.