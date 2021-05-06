MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley softball team fell to Mount Union on the road 12-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Sydney Bubb had the Damsels lone hit.
Gabriella Moore took the loss in the pitcher’s circle.
The Damsels are 1-11 overall and 0-10 in the Inter-County Conference. Moshannon Valley hosts St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—0
Bubb ss 3010, Ream 3b 2000, L. Anderson rf 2000, Daniel dh 2000, Gilson lf 2000, Gresh 1b 2000, Pedmo 2b 1000, Hertlein ph 1000, A. Anderson c 1000, Domanick ph 0000, Fleck cf 2000, Moore p 0000. Totals: 18-0-1-0.
Mount Union—12
K. Crisswell cf 4333, Woodward p 3334, Brumbaugh ss 4110, Arnold 3b 3111, P. Crisswell c 2100, Spriggs 1b 3012, Gardner 2b 3010, Sheeder rf 2110, Cramer rf 1000, Smith lf 2110, Williams 1110.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 00— 0 1 6
Mount Union 262 2x—12 13 3
Errors—Ream, Gilson, Gresh, Bubb 2, Fleck. Brumbaugh, Gardner, Spriggs. 2B—Brumbaugh, K. Crisswell 2, Woodward. 3B—K. Crisswell. HR—Woodward (1 on, 2nd). HBP—Ream. P. Crisswell. SB—P. Crisswell, Sheeder, Smith.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Moore—4 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Mount Union: Woodward—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Woodward. LP—Moore (1-4).