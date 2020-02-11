HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Ministerium has announced its 2020 Community Lenten Services schedule.

Feb. 25, 5 to 6:30 p.m. – Pancake dinner precedes service at Faith United Lutheran Church. Meals are $6 for those age 12 and older, $4 for ages 4 to 11 years old; and free for children under 4. Meals are eat in or carry out. FULC and Thrivent Financial are sponsoring this dinner. All money raised will go to the ministerium for ministries in the community. All events below begin at 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Faith United Lutheran Church of Houtzdale

Speaker: Pastor Mark Melhorn

March 3 at First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale

Speaker: Pastor Clare Pannebaker

March 10 at Brisbin First Church of God

Speaker: The Rev. Fr. Bill Ellis

March 17 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Speaker: Pastor Kirk Nagel

March 24 at Janesville United Methodist Church

Speaker: Pastor Christine Roe

March 31 at Houtzdale First Presbyterian Church

Speaker: Pastor Dean Krause

Good Friday Service

April 10 at Noon to 1 p.m. at Parsonville Assembly of God Church