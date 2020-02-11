HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Ministerium has announced its 2020 Community Lenten Services schedule.
Feb. 25, 5 to 6:30 p.m. – Pancake dinner precedes service at Faith United Lutheran Church. Meals are $6 for those age 12 and older, $4 for ages 4 to 11 years old; and free for children under 4. Meals are eat in or carry out. FULC and Thrivent Financial are sponsoring this dinner. All money raised will go to the ministerium for ministries in the community. All events below begin at 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 at Faith United Lutheran Church of Houtzdale
Speaker: Pastor Mark Melhorn
March 3 at First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale
Speaker: Pastor Clare Pannebaker
March 10 at Brisbin First Church of God
Speaker: The Rev. Fr. Bill Ellis
March 17 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Speaker: Pastor Kirk Nagel
March 24 at Janesville United Methodist Church
Speaker: Pastor Christine Roe
March 31 at Houtzdale First Presbyterian Church
Speaker: Pastor Dean Krause
Good Friday Service
April 10 at Noon to 1 p.m. at Parsonville Assembly of God Church