FLINTON — The Moshannon Valley League released its 2019-20 boys and girls basketball team all-stars on Thursday.
West Branch won the boys’ title with an 8-0 record. The Warriors’ Trenton Bellomy was tabbed as the league MVP.
First team nods went to Glendale’s Ryan Sinclair, Harmony’s Jayden Westover, Curwensville’s Trevor Lansberry and Ty Terry and West Branch’s Doug Kolesar.
For the girls, Glendale was crowned champs with an 8-0 record.
The Lady Vikings’ Olivia Reese garnered MVP honors.
First team selections went to West Branch’s Ashley Mertz and Sarah Betts, Moshannon Valley’s Sydney Bubb, Harmony’s Traci Hauser and Glendale’s Kyla Campbell.