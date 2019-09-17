HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley picked up its first win of the volleyball season, defeating Williamsburg 25-22, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-17.
Kalie Fleck had 16 digs and five service points for the Damsels. Tori Gregg added seven kills.
Marah Barnhart had nine assists, seven service points, five aces and five digs.
“It feels fantastic to get that first win,” said Mo Valley head coach Bob Lewis. “We are hopeful that this will will build confidence in the team and serve as motivation as we head into the second part of the season.”
The Damsels improved to 1-6 overall and travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.