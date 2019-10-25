SAXTON — Moshannon Valley could not keep up with the quick-strike offense of the Titans in Saxton Friday.
Tussey Mountain had a pair of 100-yard rushers and also threw for two scores in a 55-13 drubbing of the Black Knights in the season finale.
The Titans gashed their larger defensive line for 409 yards on the ground and 523 yards of total offense.
Moshannon Valley had success running in the first quarter. After that the Knights were shut down. Mo Valley had 85 yards rushing in the first half and 53 yards in the second half.
“They beat us up front and were a lot faster than us,” stated Moshannon Valley head coach Michael Keith.
The Titans (9-1) wanted to get everything back on track after their first loss of the year a week ago at home against Bellwood-Antis. The team was able to do just that.
In the first half it was the Titans scoring on big plays while the Knights tried to methodically drive the ball downfield. First play of the game Jarred Sipes got the handoff and easily ran 56 yards for a touchdown, his 14th of the year.
Mo Valley then used almost five minutes slowly moving the ball with Ben Murawski and Joseph Bacher doing all the work. A sack by Logan Zdrosky and Aaron Day pushed the Knights back and they turned the ball over on downs at the Tussey 16.
Matthew Leonard fired to Tyler Rhodes for a 30-yard gain, then after an incomplete pass it was Kaden Lucko blasting up the middle, breaking two tackles, and running 54 yards to paydirt. Chad Morningstar made seven of eight extra points on the night and the Titans were up 14-0.
Moshannon Valley used the last six minutes of the first quarter and Murawski threw 13 yards to Dylan Honan for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
The Titans continued to demoralize the Knights with big plays. David Smith ran the kickoff back 85 yards for the score.
The Knights didn’t have a first down in the second quarter. The Titans did turn the ball over on downs after a four-minute drive, but scored the next they had the ball.
Lucko powered in from two yards out to take a 28-7 lead.
Smith intercepted a Murawski pass and then Leonard tossed 36 yards to Landon Hennessey for another score with 16 seconds left before halftime to make it 34-7.
Tussey Mountain put up another 21 points in the third quarter. The Knights turned it over on a fumble in the first play of the second half. Rhodes scored on a two-yard run.
Murawski scrambled and then found Ethan Webb deep for a 64-yard gain. That set up a two-yard scoring run by Murawski and the scoreboard read 41-13.
Smith scored on a three-yard run and after another Mo Valley fumble Leonard threw 18 yards to Dawson Kling to make the score 55-13.
The fourth quarter saw the Titans fake a punt and Rhodes work his way 56 yards to the end zone, but the touchdown was called back on a holding penalty. Late in the game Devin Swope picked off a Webb pass and the Titans ran out the clock.
Sipes gained 131 yards on five carries while Lucko picked up 123 yards on 11 totes.
The Knights finished with 248 yards of total offense. Murawski threw for 96 yards and rushed for 60 while Bacher was held to 53 yards on 18 carries.
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 2-8.