CLAYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team picked up its first win of the season with a 22-21 victory over Claysburg-Kimmel.
Jake Ball won the lone bout for the Knights on the mat, defeating Hunter Knisely 19-9 at 126 pounds.
There were just three other bouts wrestled in the meet. Both teams had no wrestlers at six of the weights.
The Knights also received three of the four forfeits on the night.
Moshannon Valley improved to 1-9 overall. The Knights travel to Tyrone on Jan. 30.
Moshannon Valley 22,
Claysburg-Kimmel 21
285—Nathan Beers, MV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
106—No match (6-0).
113—No match (6-0).
120—No match (6-0).
126—Jake Ball, MV, maj. dec. Hunter Knisely, CK, 19-0. (10-0).
132—Cole Claycomb, CK, dec. Alex Richner, MV, 3-0. (10-3).
138—Cade Keithly, CK, pinned Austin Shoff, MV, 3:33. (10-9).
145—No match. (10-9).
152—Levi Brown, CK, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 0:09. (10-15).
160—No match. (10-15).
170—Kobe Harr, CK, won by forfeit. (10-21).
182—Niko Smeal, MV, won by forfeit. (16-21).
195—David Honan, MV, won by forfeit. (22-21).
220—No match (22-21).