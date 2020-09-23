HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball scored its first win on Wednesday night, defeating St. Joseph’s Academy in three sets.
The Damsels won 25-17,25-14 and 25-18.
Tiffany Vanish led MV with 12 service points, while Casey Ream had eight kills.
“We struggled a bit with our serve, but we did an exceptional job defensively and our passing was spot on,” said Damsels head coach Bob Lewis. “I’m proud of the girls as they continue to improve each match.”
Moshannon Valley moved to 1-5 overall. The Damsels host Williamsburg tonight.