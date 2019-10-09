HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team fell behind visiting Northern Bedford early, but rallied with five unawnswered goals to take the 5-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Davis had two goals and an assist to lead the Damsels. Summer Adams, Sarah McClelland and Kristyn Oliver all had a goal as well.
Katie Tocimak and Sara Hamm added assists.
Moshannon Valley improved to 7-7 overall. The Damsels host Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday.
Moshannon Valley 5, Northern Bedford 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Snyder, NB, (Kline), 8:58.
2. Emily Davis, MV, (Sara Hamm), 9:39.
3. Davis, MV, 23:09.
Second Half
4. Summer Adams, MV, (Katie Tocimak), 46:04.
5. Sarah McClelland, MV, 63:44.
6. Kristyn Oliver, MV, (Davis), 70:12.
Shots: Northern Bedford 11, Moshannon Valley 24.
Saves: Northern Bedford (Long) 19, Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala) 10.
Corner kicks: Northern Bedford 2, Moshannon Valley 2.