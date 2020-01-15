MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team took a 13-5 lead on Mount Union after one quarter on Wednesday night, but couldn’t hang on, falling to the Trojans 61-31.
Dalton Davis led the Knights with 10 points. Michael Kitko added nine.
Moshannon Valley fell to 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the Inter-County Conference. The Knights return to action on Tuesday, traveling to Glendale.
In the junior varsity game, the Trojans were a 72-30 winner.
Moshannon Valley—31
Kitko 3 1-1 9, E. Webb 0 0-0 0, Murawski 1 2-3 4, Dufour 2 2-3 5, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Davis 4 1-1 10, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Coder 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Witherow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-8 31.
Mount Union—61
Brumbaugh 3 0-0 9 Heffelfinger 1 0-0 2 Delo 6 0-0 17 Barksdale 0 0-0 0 Wilson 2 2-3 6 Hand 7 1-3 15 Trice 2 0-0 4 Brodbeck 1 2-2 5 Randolph 1 1-1 3. Totals: 24 5-7 61.
Three-pointers: Kitko 2, Dufour, Davis, Hansel. Brumbaugh, Delo 5, Broadbeck.
Score By Quarters
MV 13 8 5 5—31
MU 5 17 20 19—61