HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to Mount Union on Tuesday night 67-54.
Joe Bacher was the leading scorer for the Knights, putting up 16 points. Ethan Webb was the only other Moshannon Valley player in double digits with 11.
The Knights (1-18 overall) host Curwensville tonight.
Mount Union—67
Brumbaugh 4 0-0 11, Heffelfinger 5 2-2 14, Delo 2 0-0 6, Trice 3 0-1 6, Hand 6 8-12 20, Randolph 0 0-4 0, Wilson 2 3-3 7, Barksdale 0 1-3 1, Knable 1 0-0 2, Banks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 14-25 67.
Moshannon Valley—54
Kitko 2 2-2 7, E. Webb 3 5-10 11, Murawski 1 4-4 6, Bacher 5 6-13 16, N. Webb 1 0-0 2, Dufour 3 0-0 9, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 17-29 54.
Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 3, Heffelfinger 2, Delo 2. Kitko, Dufour 3, Hansel.
Score By Quarters
Mount Union 16 14 17 22—67
Moshannon Valley 8 10 19 17—54