HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team shut out Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0 on Saturday.

Sarah McClelland scored two goals for the Damsels, while Grace Spencer also netted two. Summer Adams scored as well.

Moshannon Valley improved to 8-7 overall. The Damsels travel to Tussey Mountain on Tuesday.

Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-16. The Lady Mounties host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.

Moshannon Valley 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Sarah McClelland, MV, 18:45.

Second Half

2. McClelland, MV, 54:18.

3. Summer Adams, MV, 60:00.

4. Grace Spencer, MV, 71:18.

5. Spencer, 73:13.

