HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team shut out Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0 on Saturday.
Sarah McClelland scored two goals for the Damsels, while Grace Spencer also netted two. Summer Adams scored as well.
Moshannon Valley improved to 8-7 overall. The Damsels travel to Tussey Mountain on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-16. The Lady Mounties host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sarah McClelland, MV, 18:45.
Second Half
2. McClelland, MV, 54:18.
3. Summer Adams, MV, 60:00.
4. Grace Spencer, MV, 71:18.
5. Spencer, 73:13.