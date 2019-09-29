PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team defeated host Philipsburg-Osceola 6-0 on Saturday morning.
Summer Adams and Sarah McClelland each had a goal and an assist for the Damsels.
Sara Hamm, Tristan Timblin, Emily Davis and Sara Caldwell also had one goal a piece for Moshannon Valley.
Sydney Bubb added an assist, while Tessa Switala had three saves.
The Lady Mounties’ Jocelyn Hutton had six saves.
Moshannon Valley improved to 5-7 overall. The Damsels travel to Cambria Heights on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-10 and hosts West Branch today.
Moshannon Valley 6,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Summer Adams, MV, 19:36.
2. Tristan Timblin, MV, (Sarah McClelland), 35:07.
3. Sara Caldwell, MV, 36:46.
Second Half
4. Emily Davis, MV, (Sydney Bubb), 41:40.
5. Sara Hamm, MV, 63:25.
6. McClelland, MV, (Adams), 75:02.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 12, Philipsburg-Osceola 3.
Saves: Moshannon Valley 3, Philpsburg-Osceola 6.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.