PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team defeated host Philipsburg-Osceola 6-0 on Saturday morning.

Summer Adams and Sarah McClelland each had a goal and an assist for the Damsels.

Sara Hamm, Tristan Timblin, Emily Davis and Sara Caldwell also had one goal a piece for Moshannon Valley.

Sydney Bubb added an assist, while Tessa Switala had three saves.

The Lady Mounties’ Jocelyn Hutton had six saves.

Moshannon Valley improved to 5-7 overall. The Damsels travel to Cambria Heights on Thursday.

Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-10 and hosts West Branch today.

Moshannon Valley 6,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Summer Adams, MV, 19:36.

2. Tristan Timblin, MV, (Sarah McClelland), 35:07.

3. Sara Caldwell, MV, 36:46.

Second Half

4. Emily Davis, MV, (Sydney Bubb), 41:40.

5. Sara Hamm, MV, 63:25.

6. McClelland, MV, (Adams), 75:02.

Shots: Moshannon Valley 12, Philipsburg-Osceola 3.

Saves: Moshannon Valley 3, Philpsburg-Osceola 6.

Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 0.

Tags