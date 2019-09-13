CLAYSBURG — Moshannon Valley kept Claysburg-Kimmel in check for most of the first quarter of Friday night’s Inter-County Conference battle at Bulldog Stadium.
However, the special teams of the Black Knights allowed the Bulldogs the chance to set themselves up in prime field position on three occasions and C-K took advantage every time as the Mo Valley suffered a 30-0 setback.
“We gave them (Claysburg-Kimmel) pretty much every touchdown they got,” Moshannon Valley coach Mike Keith said. “Our defense played, I don’t want to say lights out, but they played decent. We can’t give up big plays like that. Special teams, they had three big returns.”
After a turnover on downs and three straight punts between the two teams, the Black Knights would fumble the ball away for the first of three times.
“When you’re down to your tight end as a quarterback — that’s going to happen,” Keith said. “He (Kephart) came in and did a great job for the position he was put in though.”
The Bulldogs would capitalize two plays later as Kobe Harr scored from 13 yards out in what would be the only points C-K would need as Mo Valley was held scoreless.
In addition to the fumbles, Moshannon Valley (1-3) gave up great field position to Claysburg (3-1) on two straight punt attempts and the Bulldogs made them pay.
Black Knight sophomore Nikolaus Smeal would stop Levi Brown just inches short of a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal situation — giving the ball back over to MV deep in their own territory.
Moshannon Valley kept themselves from getting tackled in the endzone, but didn’t produce enough yardage to keep the drive going and were forced to punt.
Joe Bacher would boot a 39-yard punt on fourth down, but Harr would initially fumble the catch, but quickly recovered to return it the same 39 yards back down to the MV 3.
C-K quarterback Corey Chamberlain called his own number on two straight plays — the last a 1-yard plunge — to put the home team on top 16-0 following the two-point conversion with 6:32 left in the second quarter.
“This was one of those night’s where the score wasn’t really reflective of how we played,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak said. “I really wanted us to play and be a little bit cleaner in some aspects ... I expect us to come out and be mentally a little bit better prepared.”
On the next Black Knight offensive possession, they went three-and-out and Bacher was once again called on to punt.
The Bulldogs’ Pressten Imler got a piece of the kick, and the deflection only traveled 10 yards where Preston Bush scooped up the punt and raced 10 yards to the MV 10.
“It was just a great play,” Bilchak said. “One of the benefits of the athletes that we have is that they make great plays. When you block a punt, you really stand a great chance of flipping field position and flipping the game.”
Two plays later, Harr scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run to make the score 24-0 with 4:01 to go before the half.
While Claysburg was taking advantage of some good field position, Moshannon Valley, despite their big size advantage on the offensive line, was unable to open holes for Bacher to run through.
Bacher, who entered the game with over 700 yards rushing through the first three weeks of the season, was held to just 49 yards on 22 attempts. The senior managed a 48-yard run early in the third quarter, otherwise, he was limited to just 1 yard on 21 tries.
“It is what it is,” Keith said of Bacher being held in check.
Claysburg’s Levi Brown returned Bacher’s 36-yard punt 46 yards to the MV 10 where on the first play Chamberlain would find Bush in the back of the endzone uncontested for the final points of the night with 4:15 left to play in the third.
C-K coughed the ball up twice in the second half, but each time, the Black Knights were unable to take advantage as they fumbled the ball right back early in the third, and then had to punt it away to open the fourth after Ethan Webb recovered a Seth Musselman fumble near the end of the third.
While Webb was unable to play quarterback past the opening quarter, Moshannon Valley was forced to put tight end Michael Kephart under center. Neither Mo Valley QB was able to connect on a pass in 10 attempts.
Claysburg used their offensive weapons to its benefit as six different players ran the ball with Musselman leading the way with 66 rushing yards and Harr churning out 49.
“They (Claysburg-Kimmel) run them (skill players on offense) well,” Keith said. “They’re a good football team. They played well tonight.”
The Bulldogs shot themselves in the foot to the tune of 10 penalties for 100 yards with one negating a Brown 25-yard TD run in the opening quarter.
Moshannon Valley travels to Bellwood-Antis next Friday night.