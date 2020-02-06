MORRISDALE — The following are highlights from Wednesday night’s Morris Township Supervisors meeting:
- Residents voiced concerns about dirt roads being in bad shape, specifically mentioning Troy Hill, Gray Hollow and Schoolhouse roads. Chairman James Williams said they are looking into grants and they have a meeting scheduled in March with someone from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to also see what’s available.
- Daisy Eyerly was appointed to the township’s planning commission by Williams and Supervisor Josiah Jones. Supervisor John Saggese originally made a motion for Vic Couturiaux to be appointed, stating he is also on the Municipal Authority of the Township of Morris (MATTOM) board and would be able to answer any sewage questions brought forth, but Saggese’s motion died for a lack of a second.
- Later in the meeting, Sharon Clark turned in a resignation letter for the planning commission and it was accepted by the supervisors. However, the position was not filled.
- Williams said the township’s code enforcement officer position is open and they are accepting applications for the job.
- Curtis Quick was appointed to the township recreation board.
- The supervisors voted to move forward with obtaining grant information with two items — one of which would be for a new truck and the other for security cameras at the township building.