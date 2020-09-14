Hydrogen peroxide is as harmless as it is powerful, and it’s so much more than just a household cleaner. It is nontoxic, safe, really cheap and available in any grocery or drug store in a 3% dilution. It’s a wonderful cleaning product, first-aid product and sanitizer. There’s one thing you need to keep in mind to avoid disappointment: Hydrogen peroxide has a limited shelf life of about one year when not opened and only six months once opened, provided you store it in a dark place. Light causes hydrogen peroxide to dissipate quickly, turning it from H2O2 to plain water and oxygen. It needs to be fresh to be effective. If it’s been opened and older than six months, throw it out. It’s useless! You will be terribly disappointed. To make sure that you never have to throw out hydrogen peroxide again, check out all the ways you can use it around the house to make your life easier!
MAKE VEGETABLE WASH
You can stop paying $7 or more for a commercial veggie wash. Make your own by adding a quarter-cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide to a sink of cold water. Wash your fruit and vegetables in the solution, and then rinse thoroughly with cool water.
CLEAN YOUR DISHWASHER
A 2016 study of dishwashers found that 83% of the residential dishwashers they tested were positive for fungi, and 47% of dishwashers tested contained a type of black yeast called E. dermatitidis, which can be harmful to humans.To disinfect your dishwasher, add a quarter-cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide before you close the door to run an empty cycle.
DISINFECT SHOPPING BAGS
More than likely, the reusable bags you take to the supermarket are contaminated with germs, even E. coli. That’s because grocery bags often come in contact with poultry meats and produce that have bacteria on them, which causes cross-contamination the next time they are used. These bags should be laundered after every use, but most shoppers admit they’ve never done that. An easier solution is to spray them inside and out with 3% hydrogen peroxide.
REMOVE BLOOD STAINS
Bloodstains in kitchen towels, clothes or other items can be difficult to remove. The secret is to saturate the stain with hydrogen peroxide. Allow to sit for a few minutes, and rinse with water. Then launder as usual.
SCOUR COOKWARE
If your cookie sheets, pots and pans have a baked-on layer of brown, sprinkle them with baking soda, and then spritz the soda with 3% hydrogen peroxide. Allow to soak for one to three hours before wiping off the mess. A really challenging situation may require a little elbow grease and a scrubber sponge to remove the gunk.
WHITEN TEETH
To whiten teeth, mix salt, baking soda and hydrogen peroxide into a paste for brushing your teeth. Not only will this help to reverse the early stages of gingivitis, but it will also remove stains and whiten your teeth if used regularly. Because hydrogen peroxide dissipates so quickly, you’ll need to make this right before every use.
Would you like more information? Go to EverydayCheapskate.com for links and resources for recommended products and services in this column. Mary invites questions, comments and tips at EverydayCheapskate.com, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
COPYRIGHT 2020 CREATORS.COM