Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.