Fewer and fewer Pennsylvania colleges and universities will be playing fall sports.
Two more leagues with schools from the Keystone state suspended all fall sports Friday due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President’s Athletic Conference, which includes Grove City, Thiel and Westminster and the Middle Atlantic Conference, which has Lycoming among the 18 member schools, both made the announcement on Friday.
Nine of the 12 member schools of the PAC are located in Pennsylvania. The conference, which also pushed the start of all winter sports until the beginning of 2021, is hoping to be able to have its fall sports in the spring.
“I cannot stress this point enough — this is a postponement of certain fall sports competitions,” said PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko in a press release. “Our Presidents’ Council has indicated every intention of having our schools play football, soccer, volleyball and cross country league schedules to the greatest degree possible during the spring 2021 semester, with a continued highest priority on student athlete health and safety.
“We remain extremely hopeful that improved, more available and more cost-effective testing procedures for COVID-19, if not an outright vaccine, will make spring competitions in these high-impact sports a much more viable option than in the fall. Moving all winter sports competitions until after January 1 also gives us a greater degree of confidence in both starting and finishing those seasons.”
The MAC made similar moves on Friday, shifting fall sports to the spring, ‘insofar as possible’, and also delaying the start of the winter season until after the new year.
“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” said Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”
The Patriot League, which includes Pennsylvania universities Bucknell, Lafayatte and Lehigh, and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which features 18 schools in the commonwealth, have already moved their fall sports seasons to the spring.