The Sim Pirates got more bad news when they learned that fifth starter Chris Stratton had been diagnosed with a torn labrum and had to be placed on the 60-day injured list.
But it didn’t stop them from staying red hot.
Pittsburgh swept the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards behind great pitching and timely hitting. Pittsburgh currently leads the Sim-MLB in ERA at 3.05, although the early-season surge has been prompted by a schedule featuring teams with a combined record of 26-38.
Pirates 8, Orioles 3
Utilty player Kevin Kramer got the start at second base and went 3-for-5 with three doubles to back Trevor Williams on the mound in an 8-3 win.
Kramer had an RBI double in the second and added a two-run, two-bagger in the third to help Pittsburgh jump out to a 5-1 lead. Kevin Newman added three hits and backup catcher Luke Maile was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Williams went six innings and allowed just three runs on seven hits, while walking two batters and striking out three. Chad Kuhl tossed three scoreless innings to earn his first save.
Orioles starter Aaron Sanchez left the game in the third with an injury after surrendering two runs. His ERA for the season is 17.47.
Pirates 5, Orioles 4
Josh Bell scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning to beak a 4-4 tie and Keona Kela got his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth as the Pirates pulled out the win.
Bell walked to lead off the ninth, moved to second on a Bryan Reynolds base hit and took third on a passed ball before scoring on Mychal Givens’ wild pitch. Bell and Reynolds were both 3-for-4 in the game.
Colin Moran had an RBI triple and Kramer stayed hot with two more hits to back Derek Holland in his first start of the season.
Holland, who took the injured Joe Musgrove’s spot in the rotation, gave up two runs on just five hits in six innings of work. He fanned seven batters.
Hanser Alberto was 3-for-4 for Baltimore.
Pirates 4, Orioles 1
Chris Archer got his first win of the season after surrendering just one run on six hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking two. Orioles’ Austin Hays had an RBI single in the third off Archer.
Moran had three hits for the Pirates, while Maile had two. Bell and Jarrod Dyson each produced RBI doubles. Kuhl earned his second save of the series.
More Injury Woes
Statton, who left the game in his last start, becomes the third Pirates pitcher in the last six days to go on the injured list. Journeyman Hector Noesi was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take his spot in the rotation.
Current Stat
Leaders
Adam Frazier continues to lead the team with a .311 batting average. Bell, who got off to a slow start, is now up to .293 with a team-leading 13 RBIs,
Noteworthy
The Pirates (10-6) have won nine of their last 10, but still trail Central-division leading St. Louis by three games. Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes leads the majors with a .446 batting average. Minnesota’s Miguel Sano has the leas in home runs (9) and RBIs (21).
Up Next
Pittsburgh begins a western road swing with a three-game set at West Division leaders Arizona (11-6).
(In the absence of the MLB or any other sports season happening right now, Rich Murawski is taking a cue from NASCAR, which is running its weekly races via computer game with many of the drivers taking part, and doing a day-by-day simulation of the Pittsburgh Pirates season using Out of the Park Baseball, providing bi-weekly updates.)