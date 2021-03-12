HERSHEY — Philipsburg-Osceola senior Parker Moore saw his Mounties career come to an end Friday with a tough day at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, but he still left Hershey adding a second state medal to his resume.
Moore, ranked No. 4 by papowerwrestling.com entering states, struggled to score points and find ways to win close bouts like he did a week ago at the West Super Regional Tournament.
As a result, Moore, who placed sixth a year ago at the old 195-pound weight class, endured through an 0-3 day that saw him lose three one-point matches.
He opened his day with a tough 5-4 loss to eighth-ranked Dante Mahaffey, a junior from Saucon Valley.
Mahaffey jumped on Moore early, scoring a pair of first-period takedowns for a 4-1 lead. The pair then traded escapes in the second and third periods, with Mahaffey taking a 5-2 lead deep into the third following that sequence.
Moore got in deep and scored a takedown in the closing moments of the bout, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Mountie lost by a point.
That loss dropped the Moore into the consolation bracket where he lost 3-2 to Knoch senior Eli Reese, who entered states ranked No. 7.
After a scoreless opening period, Reese scored all his points in the second on an escape and takedown. Moore managed to work free for an escape of his own before period’s end to make it 3-1.
Moore chose down in the third and spent most of the period trying to get out. He finally earned an escape, but it came with four seconds remaining as Reese held on for a 3-2 victory.
That second loss put the Mountie senior into the seventh place match, were he suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of fifth-ranked Hayden Linkerhof (19-4) of Corry Area. Linkerhof made a takedown late in the first period stand up in the win, as Moore took home the eighth-place medal.
Moore edged Linkerhof, 4-3, at last weekend’s West Super Regional.