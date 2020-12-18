HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Marah Barnhart said sports were a way to help make new friendships and bonds.
The daughter of Kayla and Thomas Finnigan played volleyball for the Damsels all four years and earned three letters. She also joined the cheerleading squad her sophomore year and earned three letters.
Her older sister Skyler Barnhart also played volleyball for four years. Barnhart also has three younger siblings — Lilly and Cruz Barnhart, and Ethan Finnigan.
The senior setter says that volleyball is her favorite sport.
“It has always been a personal challenge for myself and the speed and competitiveness of the game is such a thrill,” Barnhart said. “My teammates and coaches have helped shape me into the person and player I am today. I wouldn’t trade the last four years of playing this sport for anything.”
She said the coronavirus pandemic helped her not to take anything for granted.
“The way I view the sport has not changed, but it made me realize to never take a single game or practice for granted because at any time it could be taken from you,” said Barnhart. “I didn’t let it set me back, I saw it as something that would only make the team stronger.
“I was so scared that at any moment the season was going to end, especially with surrounding schools shutting down. I am so thankful we made it to the end of the season.”
Barnhart said she started playing sports as a way to challenge herself and create new friendships and bonds.
“I have created so many friendships through volleyball and the sport has pushed me to be a better person every time I step out onto the court,” she said.
Barnhart’s favorite sports moment came her freshman year during a junior varsity game.
“We beat Juniata Valley, one of the best JV teams at the time, in three sets,” she said. “It was a huge accomplishment for us, and we still talk about it to this day. It was such an exciting feeling and I’ll never forget it.”
Outside of sports, Barnhart said that she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.
She also enjoys shopping and going to Dunkin’ Donuts.
The senior is also the majorette captain for the marching band, and a member of the Math Club, Varsity Club, History Club and National Honor Society.
Barnhart says she has several role models, including one of her peers.
“Gabby Blossom from Penn State is one of my role models,” she said. “She is an amazing volleyball player, and she is a setter like I am. She never gives up and has helped her team accomplish many things.
“I also look up to Olivia Reese from Glendale, she is definitely the best volleyball player around our area. She is a very well-rounded player. You can put her anywhere on that court, in any position, and she can play them all equally well. She always plays with such a positive attitude and never gives up. I admire her as a volleyball player and as a person.”
Barnhart plans to attend Clarion University after graduation to major in nursing. She wants to become a neonatal nurse practitioner. She would also like to stay involved in volleyball, even if it’s just on an intramural team.
“I would just like to say to all the current and upcoming Moshannon Valley volleyball players, just have fun with it,” she said. “It goes by so fast, and before you know it, you’re putting your jersey on for the last time. Don’t take a single practice or game for granted, and cherish every moment and memory you make with the team.”