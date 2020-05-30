HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Hailey Domanick is no stranger to the spotlight.
The daughter of Amy Domanick-Rice and Mark Rice has been playing softball since third grade.
The Damsel senior is a four-time letterwinner in the sport.
She has played infield, outfield and pitched during her time at Mo Valley.
Domanick said softball has her heart.
“My favorite sport is softball because I love playing it with my friends,” she said.
Domanick, who saw most of her time in the pitcher’s circle last season, said she likes to play sports because of the competitiveness and she likes having fun.
The Damsel senior said her favorite game memory was from last season.
“My favorite game was against Williamsburg last year whenever we kept having rain delays,” Domanick said. “We didn’t think we were going to win, but we actually did and everyone was so excited.”
Domanick picked up the win in that game in which the Damsels won 5-4.
Outside of softballl, Domanick is involved in math club, history club, gardening club, Tri-M and band.
She said losing her softball season to the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult.
“I think that the schools shouldn’t have closed so early,” said Domanick. “And it’s just really sad for all of the seniors that play spring sports and didn’t get to have one last game.”
Domanick, who has two brothers, Aaron and Tate, plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in dental hygiene.