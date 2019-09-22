ALTOONA — The Moshannon Valley and West Branch cross country teams competed at Saturday’s Mountain Lion Invite at Logan Elementary School.
West Branch’s Trinity Prestash was the highest finisher among the Progressland teams, taking 30th out of 138 girls with a time of 22:49. The top 40 varsity boys and girls earned medals.
Mo Valley’s Abby Leskovansky was the top finishing Damsel, running the course in 28:18.
Portage’s Lauren Shaffer won the race in a time of 19:50.
For the boys, Black Knight Nathan Reams was 88th out of 149, finishing in a time of 21:39. West Branch’s Thomas Kovalick had the best time for the Warriors, a 22:41.
Westmont Hilltop’s Nick Fetzer was the boys’ top finisher with a time of 16:19.35.
West Branch is back in action Tuesday, hosting Junta Valley. Mo Valley’s next meet is Thursday when it hosts the Warriors.
Mountain Lion Invitational
Boys
Top 5
1. Nick Fetzer, Westmont Hilltop, 16:19.35.
2. Van May, Bedford, 16:28.91.
3. Ian Zimmerman, Northern Bedford, 17:22.60.
4. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford, 17:37.48.
5. Brayden Henninger, Altoona, 17:43.72.
Moshannon Valley runners: 88. Nathan Reams, 21:39.48. 135. Austin Shoff, 25:38.61. 139. Alex Leskovansky, 26:34.72. 140. Joseph Spewock, 26:58.51. 144. Nathan Murarik, 27:49.45. 146. Skyler Kephart, 29:24.47. 147. Austin Beirlair, 29:33.11.
West Branch runners: 105. Thomas Kovalick, 22:41. 116. Isaiah Bloom, 23:30. 119. Jett Houser, 23:36.69. 120. Jake Stagi, 23:36.90.
Girls
Top 5
1. Lauren Shaffer, Portage, 19:50.35.
2. Ellie Dorian, Westmont Hilltop, 20:11.17.
3. Samantha Hayes, St. Marys, 20:!6.48.
4. Savanna Nesbitt, Bedford, 20:33.51.
5. Paige Greathouse, Forest Hills, 20:44.75.
Moshannon Valley runners: 111. Abby Leskovansky, 28:18.24. 128. Aubrey Dotts, 32:31.31. 135. Eleanor Faulds, 35:24.99. 137. Arianna Houser, 37:23.63. 138. Journee Varner, 38:16.52.
West Branch runners: 30. Trinity Prestash, 22:49. 92. Erika Alexander, 26:45. 113. Jayden Kucas, 28:33.