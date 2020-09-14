HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team opened its season with a loss to Penns Valley Saturday and lost their keeper, who suffered an injury in the game. So the Damsels had to play Monday’s contest against visiting Curwensville with a different goalie and no subs.
But after giving up the initial goal to the Lady Tide, Damsel Tristan Timblin did not allow another shot to get by her and Mo Valley was able to come away with a 2-1 victory to even its record at 1-1.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Mo Valley head coach Carlee Freeberg said. “Tristan did an amazing job at goal keeper. I think we worked out the kinks. We’re still trying to figure out our lineup, especially with everything throwing us off tonight.
“Our midfield is starting to find their shape, and we’re starting to work together from defense to midfield to offense. So it was nice to see from Saturday’s game to today that we kind of cleaned up everything that we really needed to work on.”
For the Lady Tide, the loss was a bit of a wake-up call as they expected a better outcome in their season opener.
“I don’t think we played tonight like we practiced at all,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “I think the girls are going to be pretty upset with themselves. I’m proud of them for not giving up, but I definitely think this was a good reality check, a good way to keep us humble, and it definitely highlighted some things we need to work on.”
Mo Valley held possession through much of the early going and had the first three shots on frame against Lady Tide keeper Maura Bunnell, who handled them all.
Curwensville’s first strong run into the Damsel zone ended with a Chloe Davis shot from 20 yards out that eluded the outstretched hands of Timblin and nestled in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at 13:08.
Williams was hoping the goal would energize her team after the sluggish start, but soon after Mo Valley was on the attack again.
“Mo Valley put up a tough fight,” she said. “They caught us sleeping a bit. I think we came off the bus maybe a little too relaxed and we started the game that way. That first goal should have been our wake-up call, but I don’t think it was.”
The Damsels had much of the possession over the next 20 minutes and got a few more solid strikes off against Bunnell, who turned them all away, before a game-changing run by Sarah McClelland gave the hosts a boost.
McClelland took a pass from back line on the Damsels side of midfield and dribbled the ball all the way to the Lady Tide 18, weaving her away around several Curwensville defenders before firing a rocket that got past Bunnell to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:08 left in the half.
“She’s a very talented player,” Freeberg said. “That goal kind of juiced up our energy. I think that helped our energy rise and it kind of amped us. It was definitely good energy for us.”
“Her speed definitely tested us,” Williams said of McClelland. “She’s got a nice leg on her. She’s got a good shot.”
Mo Valley held a 10-4 advantage in shots at the half.
Curwensville came out with a little more spring in its step to start the second half and got off four of the first five shots of the half. Timblin was there to stop them all, keeping the game deadlocked while her teammates caught their second wind.
“We came out a little flat in the second half,” Freeberg said. “It’s hard when you don’t have any subs. You can’t put fresh legs out on the field. But we withstood it and then they started getting a little tired and we were able to work the ball up field.”
Mo Valley eventually worked the ball deep into the Lady Tide end as Grace Spencer possessed it on the right wing and connected a pass to Emily Davis, who took a touch and field the ball past Bunnell from point blank range to give the Damsels a 2-1 advantage at 63:37.
“Grace and Emily and Sarah McClelland are such a dynamic trio,” Freeberg said. “I am really impressed with how they connect the ball.”
Moments earlier, Bunnell made several incredible saves in a row, making a sprawling stop of a shot from Sara Caldwell, before stoning both Davis and McClelland immediately after on rebound shots before defender Tenleigh Bumbarger was able to get the ball out of danger.
Bunnell made 15 saves.
“She is an unpenetrable wall, but even a wall can start to crumble after too many hits,” Williams said. “She did everything we could have asked of her. She saved a lot of shots that I didn’t think would be saved. She’s rock solid back there.”
Curwensville had several more shots late in the game, but Timblin took care of them all before coming out of net to play the last three minutes on defense. Rebecca Kiner finished in net and did not face a shot. Timblin made 10 saves.
“I think this win kind of solidified that we can do it, even if we only have 11 girls and no sub, we can get that win,” Freeberg said.
The Damsels host Everett today.
Curwensville is back in action Sept. 22, hosting Brockway
“This is the wake-up call we needed,” Williams said. “It’s going to help us. It shows us that practices can go really well, but that doesn’t mean games are necessarily going to go my way.”
Mo Valley 2, Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 13:08.
2. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 34:52.
Second Half
3. Emily Davis, MV, (Grace Spencer), 63:37.
Shots: Curwensville 11, Moshannon Valley 18.
Shots: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 15, Moshannon Valley (Tristan Timblin, Rebecca Kiner) 10.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, Moshannon Valley 3.