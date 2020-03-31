HOUTZDALE — After going 7-10 last season, the Moshannon Valley baseball team will be under the direction of a new coach for the third time in three years.
That new skipper is Ryan Cornelius, who was the assistant coach at Glendale last season. Cornelius was also the Knights’ assistant boys basketball coach this past season.
“The reason I took the job was that I coached here at the school district for basketball,” he said. “The support of the parents and the kids really looking for me to get the position made me want to push for it.”
Cornelius got to spend a few weeks with his players before the governor’s directive shut down all schools statewide until April 30.
The Knights return five letterwinners, including Progressland second teamers Joe Bacher (outfield) and Michael Kitko (utility), as well as junior Michael Kephart and sophomores Kadin Hansel and Ethan Webb.
“We have goals set as a team,” Cornelius said. “Letterwinners have experience and we look for them to guide the younger players moving up into a new system, making sure they are comfortable and welcomed.”
Several younger players lettered last season for Moshannon Valley under previous coach Jim Hawkins, who came back to coach for a year after the depature of longtime coach Jonathan Deemer.
“James Hawkins did an excellent job as always with the younger players,” Cornelius said. “They all get along and work well together. Being a new coach, it was nice knowing they worked a lot of the system I’m showing them.”
The Knights will have to deal with the departure of six seniors, including four-year starter Alex Kitko and leading scorer Jacob Matchock.
Kitko was the team’s top pitcher for most of his time in a Black Knights uniform. He was in the top ten in the area with 56 strikeouts last season and hit .387. He was a three-time Progressland first teamer.
Matchock was second in the area in stolen bases with eight, and led Moshannon Valley with 17 runs scored last season. He was a second team nod last year.
The Knights will look to get innings from several players this season, something Cornelius hopes brings success.
“We have really good depth this year,” he said. “But having good pitching is one thing. Having a team that can back it up is even more important.”
Cornelius doesn’t have a starting lineup penned in for the Knights yet as several kids were battling for starting spots leading up to the stoppage.
One thing the Knights will have to work on is hitting. Alex Kitko and Michael Kitko were the top hitters last season for the team, hitting .387 and .375 respectively.
“We need to work on seeing the ball,” Cornelius said. “We need to understand our zones. We want to be relaxed and be patient in the pitch count, being selective.
“It’s hard being in the North. We don’t get many sunny warm days. So a lot of our work is inside. It takes a few days out to really adjust from being inside. But I think we can really improve this year. I have a lot of confidence in the group.”
Cornelius said he is impressed with the attitudes he has seen from the group. He says they have been working hard and they genuinely like each other.
“They are all ready,” he said. “I think they are ready to meet the coaches expectations.”
Cornelius said fundamentals will be important for the team to succeed this season, but that they have big goals.
“I’d really like us to win the Mo Valley League,” he said. “To be honest, I really want to chase down the ICC, which I think we have a good chance at competing for.”
Richie Ball is helping Cornelius as his assistant this season. Justin Rydbom is also helping out.
“All of the coaches here from varsity to junior high are working together to try and build a solid baseball program,” said Cornelius. “So I’m blessed to have that. Eventually I would like to bring in other trainers to help the kids grow and develop.”
The Knights had hoped to have at least three games under their belts by now, but will await the PIAA decision on when and if the spring sports season can get started.
Roster
Seniors
*Joe Bacher, Nate Beers, Deven Bickle, Matt Boyer, Alex Capitos.
Juniors
Jayden Coder, *Michael Kephart, Trey Lyon.
Sophomores
*Kadin Hansel, *Michael Kitko, Sam Lukehart, Christian Nelson, *Ethan Webb.
Freshmen
Roman Faulds, Jacob O’Donnell, Zach Witherow.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
20—Juniata Valley. 24—at Williamsburg. 26—Claysburg-Kimmel. 31—at Bellwood-Antis.
April
1—West Branch. 3—Harmony. 7—Mount Union. 9—at Glendale. 14—at Juniata Valley. 16—Williamsburg. 21—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 23—Bellwood-Antis. 28—at West Branch. 30—at Mount Union.
May
1—at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m. 4—at Harmony. 5—Glendale.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.