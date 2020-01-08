Suggested Scripture(s): Jonah (Chapter 4); 1 John 4:7-21; 1 Corinthians 13; James 2:8-10
The Ministerium of Clearfield last year at this time added/re-added a worship event to the community calendar. And this year, on Monday, Jan. 20, area residents are again invited to St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St. in Clearfield, for a service of worship in observance of the National Holiday commemorating the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday. The worship service will begin at Noon and last about an hour.
The late Dr. King, a Baptist minister and scholar, is remembered for his leadership in the American Civil Rights movement beginning with the Montgomery, Alabama Bus Boycott in 1955 and until his tragic assassination in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968 at the age of 39.
Also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in the early 1960s, Dr. King’s calling to ministry and then the civil rights movement, was not only due to being a victim of prejudice, hatred, and racial discrimination himself, but was also based on his Christian faith and the words of Scripture.
He pursued this calling with the philosophy of non-violence with Jesus as his example –in confronting the evils of historical, personal, and institutional prejudice and hatred in our nation. He also based his actions and words on the writings of Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence, words from the patriotic hymn, “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” and also writings of the Indian activist, Mahatma Gandhi who also taught civil disobedience through non-violence.
Now this is the basic information about Dr. King and the date and time for this year’s community service of worship. However, I remember from an MLK service in a another community in which I participated several years ago that had as its theme for MLK day the phrase, “Strength to Love.” I call your attention to the Scripture references given above. A memorial forever to the legacy of Rev. Dr. King means that we are the ones responsible today for living out and offering and encouraging liberty and justice for all of God’s children through loving one another as Christ loved us.
The prophet Jonah learned a hard lesson or maybe got taught a lesson he would rather not have learned – that God’s compassion, love, and justice is for all of his children, and not just a select few – a lesson unfortunately avoided or ignored in the formative and even later years of our own nation’s history, including the current times in which we now live. How we live and act toward others determines if we are in fact believers in the love of God through Jesus Christ.
The main reasons for prejudice and hatred usually have to do with our perceived fear of one another or losing what we think is “our rightful place” for ourselves but not for others. It is fear of our fellow human beings which results in stereotyping, prejudice, labeling, racism, name-calling, false witness, and violence against one another.
All of these things are the “clouds of fear” which only the love that God can remove. We are called to love one another because God has first loved us. And to say we love God, but not our neighbors including anyone we consider “different,” makes us out to be liars, according to the Bible.
So mark your calendars to join with your area citizens Monday, Jan. 20, at noon to give thanks for and remember the legacy of Rev. Dr. King and our continued need as God’s children to know that we are loved by God and that we love God by loving our fellow human beings.
We are then able to no longer afraid of one another which leads only to hate.