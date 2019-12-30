Dots continue to connect the Mets to a possible trade for Pirates center fielder Starling Marte.
According to Jon Heyman of Radio.com and MLB Network, the Mets and Pirates have exchanged names on a possible Marte deal, with Brandon Nimmo’s name coming up.
If the Mets swap Nimmo for Marte, it could be an indication that Yoenis Cespedes (likely limited to only corner outfield duty at this stage) could play a real role next season. Nimmo, better suited for a corner spot rather than center field, could end up the odd man out in a mix that includes Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis.
Marte hit .295/.342/.503 with 23 homers, 31 doubles, six triples, and 25 steals in 2019.
Marte is a facsimile of Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain. Not quite as good, but close and available. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen should wait out the free agent market for center fielders and call Pittsburgh when the time is right.
Nimmo, 26, posted a .783 OPS in a disappointing 2019 season. Injuries derailed Nimmo, a former first-round pick that was coming off a breakout second half in 2018.
If the Mets land Marte, here’s how the team’s defense could look on Opening Day 2020:
C: Wilson Ramos
1B: Pete Alonso
2B: Robinson Cano
SS: Amed Rosario
3B: Jeff McNeil
LF: Davis
CF: Marte
RF: Conforto
P: Jacob deGrom
That group, on paper, would be one of the most formidable in the National League.