HYDE — Eight couples participated in the weekly Mixed Couples League at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Low gross went to the team of Eric and Margy Johnson and Larry and Susie Seaman with a 29.
Runners-up in low gross were the team of Merrill and Jane Dunlap and Jack and Laura Woodford with a 33.
Harold and Becky Short and Scott and Judy Davis tied with the team of Jerry and Peggy Fletcher and Jack and Sue Morgan for the event of the day.
Eric Johnson had the longest putt on hole No. 1, while Jack Woodford had the closest second shot on hole No. 4.