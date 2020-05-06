Missionary from Clearfield publishes book

Clearfield native Matthew Karchner recently published his testimony in a self-published book, ‘Straight: an ExGay Prodigal Story.’
Growing up in a Christian home in the Clearfield area, Karchner was unable to reconcile his faith and sexuality. Drawn to the glamour of the city, he moved to Pittsburgh, plunged into a life of sin and squandered all he had. Severely addicted, rescue would require the power of God.
‘Straight: an ExGay Prodigal Story’ chronicles the falling away and return of an ex-gay prodigal son. God’s truth and faithfulness remain steadfast, despite His servant’s betrayal. Spoils of surrender include peace that money cannot buy and resurrection to new life.
When his corporate career required that Karchner support the LGBTQ+ agenda, his resignation letter read, “I have decided to follow Jesus, no turning back.” Once chief among gay sinners, he is now a missionary to the LGBTQ+.
Based in Southeast Asia, Karchner and his wife Rebekah serve wherever the Lord leads.
His book is available through Amazon in paperback or Kindle.