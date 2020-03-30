The downtime between basketball season and baseball season is a busy one for us here at The Progress. We cover a total of seven schools during the spring season and do previews for each school’s teams.
That usually means we are on the run for about two weeks before the season actually starts getting letterwinner photos and talking to coaches.
All that hard work pays off at the end of March when we hit the baseball, softball, track and tennis seasons
For those that have come to know me in the 20 years I’ve been at the paper, you know how much I love the spring season and baseball in particular.
But there is one thing I enjoy even more than that — hanging out with our local athletes and coaches.
And holy cow do I miss my kids.
Baseball is the one sport I will sacrifice being warm for. Since there are only two of us, Rich Murawski usually covers softball and track, while I usually hit baseball and tennis, with a smattering of softball in between.
For those of you with spring athletes, you know in Central Pennsylvania we usually need about three layers for the season and most of the times that isn’t even enough.
In all the time I have been here, I don’t think I’ve been to one opening day at Philipsburg-Osceola, usually the first baseball team to get on the field, without it either snowing or being under 30 degrees.
I laugh every time I see Facebook memories pop up of what type of weather befell me that day.
I’ve been through driving snowstorms where you could barely see the ball. I’ve also been so frozen that putting the heat on high in my car until I got back to the office in Clearfield barely thawed me out.
But it’s all worth it. Because of our athletes.
Let’s face it, you all have some really great kids.
I can also attest that all of them are super polite and respectful in the dugouts and sidelines.
But, as with anyone they see on a pretty regular basis, much like their teachers, we have developed a relationship that is priceless.
They always know they can joke with me or get some free mothering if they need it.
I don’t have any human children of my own. My husband Chris and I have four dogs. I often joke to parents that I’m so happy they let me “adopt” their kids for seven innings or so and I don’t have to feed them or send them to college.
I always look forward to going around to all of our schools seeing my kids during the year. I always smile when they holler my name when they see me coming into the dugout or the gym.
So while I am really missing baseball, and sports in general, there’s no doubt I miss my kids more.
Hopefully, we’ll see you soon.