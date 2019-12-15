LEWISBURG — Clearfield’s Luke Mikesell won a pair of events at Saturday’s Bucknell Invitational at Kinney Natatorium, leading the Bison to a third-place finish in the team standings.
The Lady Bison were ninth overall.
“There were about 28 teams for both boys and girls and while we had no goal or expectation whatsoever about final rankings, it was a plus that our boys tied for third overall and our girls held their own, finishing in ninth,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “Again, while that wasn’t of major importance to us, it does build some confidence as we continue the season.”
Mikesell took the 200 free in a time of 1:43.29 and the 500 free in 4:43.73.
“Luke was pushed early in both races by a few kids, but at the half way point of both he took off and clearly showed that he was in a different league right now,” Morrison said.
“Does he have work to do? To achieve the goals he has set for himself, he knows he has to make a commitment not only at the pool but in all aspects, like sleep and nutrition. He has to work on it all or he will fall short and I know he doesn’t want to do that. So, yeah, he has some work to do to get where he wants to be.”
Leif Hoffman was third in the 500 free and took sixth in the 100 back.
Noah Jordan placed fifth in the 100 breast and Parker Marshall took eighth in the 200 free.
Freshman Mason Marshall nabbed a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
The Bison 200 medley relay (Hoffman, Jordan, Mikesell, Mason Marshall) were second, while the team of Mikesell, Hoffman, Parker Marshall and Mason Marshall grabbed sixth in the 400 free relay.
The 200 free relay team of Jordan, Parker Marshall, Trevor Franek and Justin Maines rounded out the boys placers with a sixth in the 200 relay.
Karli Bietz led the Lady Bison with a second in the 500 free and a seventh in the 200 IM.
She was also on the 200 medley relay that finished sixth and the 200 free relay that took fourth. Joining her on each of those relays were Raegan Mikesell, Jaylin Wood and Christina McGinnis.
McGinnis was also on the 400 free relay, along with Wood, Charlise McSkimming, and Beth Struble. That relay placed seventh.
“The objective of this meet was to observe each swimmer’s performance for strengths and weaknesses as well as evaluate the fatigue level of each swimmer,” Morrison said.
“This meet provides excellent competition from all over the state and my swimmers look forward to seeing how they measure up against great swimming at this point in the season. I needed to see just how tired we are right now and what kind of results we are producing so I can adjust training loads and practice intensity as we move into a different training phase of the season. I saw some fatigue which was expected but I was very pleased that my swimmers kept their focus on the performance goals that we discussed for the meet.
“The kids really concentrated on those and as a result , there were many fast swims for this juncture of the season. We now know what we need to do in practices to eventually keep working toward our end goals. For those who aren’t quite where they should be, they now know that they have to pick up the slack in practices or the season will pass them by. Swimming is an honest sport.....the clock never lies. Time to get to work.
“I really liked what I saw from the younger girls and from Mason Marshall. Bucknell is an intimidating pool and the competition level is very elite so for them to come here in just their second varsity meet and perform the way they did was a sign of good things to come. They kept their composure and they gave their best effort and that’s all we can ask from them. I thought they all did an excellent job.”
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Tyrone.