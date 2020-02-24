YORK — IUP sophomore Paige Mikesell, a 2018 Clearfield Area High School graduate, was named the women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Swimming Championships.
Mikesell scored 167 points during the four-day conference championship meet at the Graham Aquatic Center.
ºShe won four PSAC titles – three individual and one relay – broke two meet records and one school mark, and had one NCAA Division II A standard and four B standard times.
Mikesell won the 100 yard and 200 yard butterfly, the 200 yard IM and swam the lead leg on the winning 800 yard freestyle relay.
Her 200 time of 1:49.32 during the 800 free relay broke the PSAC meet record and was an NCAA B standard. She also broke the conference meet record and hit an NCAA A cut time in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:59.22.
Her time of 54.09 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly broke IUP’s eight-year old record held by Jackie Hynson and was an NCAA B standard. Other B standards included the 100 freestyle and 200 IM.
Mikesell led the IUP women to a second-place team finish with 1,139.5 points.
Next up for Mikesell are the 2020 NCAA Division II Championships March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.