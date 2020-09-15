Saying that Alejandro Villanueva did discuss it with him beforehand, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave his blessing to Villanueva for putting a different name on the back of his helmet than the rest of his teammates.
The Steelers’ starting left tackle, Villanueva’s helmet during Monday’s season opener bared the name of Alwyn Cashe, a former Army Sergeant who in 2005 died at 35 while on active duty in Iraq when an improvised explosive devise detonated near his vehicle.
Cashe was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for valor in combat after he suffered second- and third-degree burns over more than 70% of his body when he ran back into the vehicle in attempt to rescue other soldiers who were trapped inside.
The rest of the Steelers’ helmets were adorned by the name of Antwon Rose Jr., who was 17 when he died after being shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer in June 2018.
“Yes, he did discuss that with me, and it’s line with everything we’ve said about participating in social justice this offseason,” Tomlin said. “As an organization, and myself as head coach of the organization, we’re going to support our players in however they choose to participate and express themselves – or to not participate or not express themselves. As long as they do thoughtfully and with class.
“That’s been a blanket approach that we’ve had, and so I think it needs to further explanation as far as our support for Al Villanueva or anyone else in terms of what they do or doesn’t do in regards to social justice, as long as they adhere to that outline.”
The Steelers official website released a story Monday morning announcing the remembrance of Rose on their helmets. It indicated that the entire team would be wearing the same helmets, congruent with a policy of unity that Tomlin has emphasized his team will adhere to in regards to any protests or demonstrations.
The Steelers.com story even quoted Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, as saying she was brought to joyous tears when Tomlin called her to tell her of her son’s name going on the helmets.
“And not only is one person on the team going to wear his name on their helmet,” Kenney told Steelers.com. “They took a vote, and the entire team is going to wear his name on their helmets.”
The officer who shot Rose, Michael Rosfeld, stopped a Chevy Cruze matching the description of a vehicle reportedly involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot in the back as he and another teen fled. A jury acquitted Rosfeld the following spring after a four-day trial.
In response to nationwide protests and unrest after multiple incident this summer involving African Americans suffering harm or death after interactions with police, the NFL announced it is allowing individual players unprecedented latitude to make statements with their uniforms. Names on helmets is part of that initiative.
Villanueva is an Army Ranger veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star for valor.