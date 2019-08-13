With a heavy heart and at times his a voice crackling with emotion, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed the death of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake on Tuesday before practice at Saint Vincent.
Drake, 62, died early Sunday morning in a Saint Vincent dorm, leaving a void on the coaching staff and an incalculable loss in the Steelers family.
“We’re all devastated by that,” Tomlin said. “I really can’t think of any other appropriate words.”
An autopsy determined nothing “suspicious” about Drake’s death, but a formal cause of death won’t be released by the Westmoreland County Coroner until toxicology test results are known in a few weeks.
Drake is survived by wife Sheila, three daughters and two grandchildren.
“Our time and attention in recent days has been spent in support of the Drake family,” Tomlin said. “Many of us have had an opportunity to spend time with them. They have been amazing. … We’ve tried to be as supportive organizationally as we can be to them in what is a very difficult time.”
The Steelers canceled practice Sunday and Monday and resumed activities Tuesday with a team meeting. Tomlin said the Steelers brought in grief counselors to help players, coaches and staffers deal with the death of Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018.
“It’s been said that counseling is not for the weak but the wise,” Tomlin said, “so we seek people who have expertise and can help in such circumstances.”
Tomlin did not name a replacement for Drake or how the coaching duties will be handled until a successor emerges.
“We are in the process of developing a plan there,” he said.
Tomlin admitted it will be difficult for the Steelers to focus on football, but he said the team will find ways to honor Drake, beginning with the team’s preseason game Saturday at Heinz Field against Kansas City.
“We have professional obligations,” he said. “We intend to march.”
Drake spent 36 years in the coaching ranks, the past 15 in the NFL, working with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Steelers.
Tomlin talked about his first encounter with Drake, who was an established collegiate position coach in 1997 when Tomlin was a receivers coach at Arkansas State.
“I was politely aggressive in building a relationship with him,” Tomlin said. “He probably didn’t have a choice in terms of being my friend. I was too persistent.”
Tomlin fought back tears as he discussed his relationship with Drake, whom he brought to the Steelers after former receivers coach Richard Mann retired after the 2017 season.
“Coaching was his vocation,” Tomlin said. “He was a father, mentor, brother, adviser – like we all are in a lot of ways.”