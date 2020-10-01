One day after the NFL said the Week 4 Steelers-Titans game would be delayed until Monday or Tuesday, the league made the decision to play the game later in the season after further positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans organization.
The NFL announced the move — the first regular season game postponement during the coronavirus pandemic — Thursday morning and has not yet announced a date for the rescheduled game, though it’s possible it could be Oct. 25, with a few other tweaks to the league schedule. The decision to postpone the game between two unbeaten teams was made after one additional Titans player and another personnel member tested positive for the virus. The Titans facility is closed until further notice.
“I’m disappointed because we were planning to play and we’re not getting the opportunity to,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday.
It is still unclear how the league will handle the Steelers schedule and if this week will be considered their bye week instead of the original Nov. 1 date.
“There is disappointment, no question,” Tomlin said after a shortened practice on the South Side. “We worked extremely hard for what we thought was an opportunity against an undefeated team in their venue.”
If the Steelers and Titans are rescheduled for Oct. 25, which is Tennessee’s original off week, that means the Steelers’ game at the Baltimore Ravens that day will be moved to Nov. 1. The Steelers and Ravens are each scheduled to be off Nov. 1.
It also means the Steelers and Titans — teams with playoff intentions — would not get a break the rest of the regular season.
“We’ll make the best of that, get the appropriate rest and, more than anything, gaining a little perspective in terms of watching others work,” Tomlin said.
When asked about playing 13 consecutive weeks -—and possibly more — Tomlin said abruptly, “We do not care.”
With the postponement of the Titans game to a later date, the Steelers, who play the Eagles on Oct. 11 and the Browns on Oct. 18 at Heinz Field, will now have four consecutive games at home for the first time since at least the 1970 AFL\/NFL merger.
With the two new cases announced Thursday, the Titans now have 11 positive test results this week: five players and six other organization members. That doesn’t include outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, whose positive result came back last Saturday and prevented him from traveling to Tennessee’s 31-30 win at the Minnesota Vikings.
On Tuesday, the Titans (3-0) placed three players on the reserve\/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.
Under normal circumstances, teams in an idle week have to give players four consecutive days off, according to the league’s agreement with the players union. After Thursday’s shortened practice, Tomlin said Steelers players will be off the remainder of the week and will use Monday as a bonus day.
All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward, the team’s player representative, tweeted earlier in the day to the NFL and NFLPA, “Man, is this a bye week or not?”
The Steelers do not warmly welcome a bye this early in the season for several reasons. One, they have won three games in a row and don’t want to disrupt an early-season roll. Secondly, no teams wants an off week this early in the season, particularly a team that has intentions of playing longer into the postseason.
“A Week 4 bye is trash, but we gotta do what we gotta do to keep everyone safe,” Steelers linebacker Vince Williams tweeted Thursday afternoon. “We all wanted to play and knew adjustments would have to be made. It is what it is.”
Making matters worse, this season’s expanded playoff format means only one team — the No. 1 seed in each conference — gets a bye in the postseason. It was two in previous years.
But there is also the possibility the league could add an 18th week to the end of the regular season — something that has been discussed — to accommodate situations such as this.
“It’s not a lack of understanding,” Tomlin said. “It’s just that we live in these seven-day cycles and we had a game scheduled. We were readying ourselves for the opportunity [and] we’re not getting it, so it is a letdown.”
Also, unlike past years, players and coaches cannot leave town during the off week under league rules. They still have to be tested daily through the weekend at the team’s South Side facility.
“Guys have to remain local,” Tomlin said. “We understand that, and we plan to adhere to it.”