Ladies and gentlemen, a Pittsburgh icon has just left the play-by-play booth.
Mike Lange, the legendary broadcaster whose clever catchphrases and crescendo calls were the soundtrack of the greatest moments in Penguins history, announced Monday he will not return to the radio booth for play-by-play duties.
“As many of you know, I have been cutting back on game broadcasts the last few seasons,” Lange said in a statement. “This year was difficult with the pandemic, but I was still able to broadcast a limited few, which was important to me.
“That marked 50 years of broadcasting professional hockey — four in the Western Hockey League and 46 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That was pretty special for me. I didn’t get cheated in my quest to do what I have always loved.”
Lange, 73, missed the majority of the 2020-21 season out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic while awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. He returned to the booth to call two home games at the end of the regular season and Games 1 and 5 of the Penguins’ playoff series against the New York Islanders.
After a Hall-of-Fame career and 46 years of broadcasting Pittsburgh Penguins hockey, Mike Lange will be retiring from his play-by-play duties.
In April, Lange admitted the time away from the radio booth made him think about life beyond broadcasting and that he’d mull his future after the season.
“I’m not young anymore,” he told the Post-Gazette. “There’s always that possibility. I reserve that right to have that option. The team has allowed me to do that.”
So Monday’s announcement, while it was sad news for Pittsburgh puck-lovers who associate his voice with so many fond memories, was not a surprise.
Josh Getzoff, who split play-by-play duties with Lange the last three seasons, will be Lange’s full-time replacement in the radio booth, teaming up with longtime analyst Phil Bourque. Getzoff previously traveled to call all of the road games and filled in for Lange whenever Lange was unavailable for home games.
Lange will remain a part of the Penguins Radio Network. He will add commentary and voice work “to the current radio setup” on a limited basis, he said.
“I look forward to staying involved,” he said. “In the meantime, the best consolation to stepping away is knowing that the broadcast couldn’t be in better hands with the very talented Josh Getzoff, and the Ole ‘29-er, Phil Bourque.”
The Sacramento, Calif., native earned a degree in broadcasting from Sacramento State University before starting his career as the voice of the Phoenix Roadrunners in 1970. He also served as the play-by-play voice of the San Diego Gulls and the Washington Diplomats soccer club before joining the Penguins.
Lange’s relationship with the Penguins began in 1974-75 as a radio play-by-play man. He left for one season, returned in 1976-77 and became a fixture.
Lange did radio exclusively until 1979, when Penguins games began to be simulcast on radio and television.
And he busted out signature catchphrases such as “Elvis has just left the building!” and “She wants to sell my monkey!” as Mario Lemieux and the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992.
He served as the TV voice of the Penguins through 2005-06 then returned to the radio booth a year later.
The Hockey Hall of Famer was on the call when Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Co. added three more Cups to the trophy case.
“Mike is a broadcasting legend, not just in Pittsburgh, but in all of sports,” Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement. “He is respected and admired by all, including our ownership, players and management and executive team. Mike’s clever phrases and goal calls are synonymous with the most iconic moments in Penguins history.
“Although he is stepping away from the booth, he remains a huge part of the Penguins’ family and we look forward to hearing his voice for years to come.”
Lange, classy as always, expressed similar gratitude for those who have supported him over the years.
“There are so many people to thank along the way,” Lange stated. “From the terrific personnel at the arena all these years, ownership including the smaller investors who took a chance on this franchise, players who make it all possible and the management and all the staff members who are so memorable to me. I am very grateful for the chance to meet and work with you over the years.
“And to the fans: what a trip we had together. So many contributing to the broadcasts and listening night after night. Always made me ‘smile like a butcher’s dog.’”
The feeling was mutual.