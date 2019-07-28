Migrant traffic on the busiest stretch of border has decreased

MISSION, Texas (TNS) — Tents set up by Border Patrol agents to process hundreds of asylum seekers on dirt roads just north of the Rio Grande last month have sat empty this week, as smaller groups of migrants crossed this area of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Hidalgo County Chief Deputy Constable Rene Gonzalez cruised south past the barren tents toward the riverbank, searching for migrants. Gonzalez said Mexican national guard troops recently increased their presence along the river, helping reduce the number of migrants crossing illegally this month. Mexico has deployed 15,000 troops to its border with the U.S.
“It’s been a huge dip,” Gonzalez said on a night this week when only a handful of migrants were caught. “But I don’t know if it’s sustainable.”
Migrant apprehensions were way down in Mission from a night two weeks earlier when 250 people were caught crossing the border illegally. But across the Rio Grande Valley, the slowdown was uneven: On the same night in another area just 35 miles to the west in Rio Grande City, the Border Patrol caught more than 1,000 migrants in 24 hours.
Border Patrol officials and migration experts say any slowdown is at least in part attributable to migrants and smugglers lying low in northern Mexico until the crackdown by agents on both sides of the border eases.
“How many of these immigrants are in Mexico just waiting to cross? Maybe it’s just temporary,” said Gonzalez’s boss, Constable Lazaro “Larry” Gallardo.
Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has been the busiest stretch of border for illicit crossings for the last six years, making it a good barometer for the effect of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
In June, the number of migrants the Border Patrol caught attempting to cross the border illegally dropped about 29% from May, compared with a 15% decrease during the same months in 2018. Last month’s decrease occurred after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico unless officials cracked down on illegal immigrants heading north to the U.S. border.
The Trump administration has since expanded restrictions on asylum seekers including a “safe third country” agreement with Guatemala announced Friday and the “Remain in Mexico” program, which forces those with asylum cases in U.S. courts to await the outcomes in Mexico.
Even fewer migrants have been caught attempting to cross the southern U.S. border illegally so far this month, Border Patrol officials said, temporarily easing overcrowding at some of the agency’s detention centers, although officials said it was not clear how much of that was because of Trump’s new policies.
As of this week, the Border Patrol had caught 63,143 migrants in July, on pace to reach from 76,000 to 79,000 by the end of the month, according to Brandon Judd, president of the union that represents agents, the National Border Patrol Council.
That’s at least a 17% decrease from June, more than twice the percentage decrease from June to July of last year of about 8%, according to Border Patrol figures. In 2017 and 2016, the number of migrant apprehensions increased from June to July, and in 2015 they remained roughly the same from month to month.
“Some will argue that the summer months is the cause for drops, but these drops by percentage are much greater than the normal summer ebbs and flows,” Judd said, crediting the Remain in Mexico program with deterring would-be migrants and “ramped up enforcement by the Mexican government.”
This week, Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary claimed the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico had decreased 36% since officials reached an agreement to avoid tariffs June 7.
Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told The Washington Examiner that the total migrants who arrived at the U.S. border nationwide — those caught crossing illegally and asylum seekers presenting themselves legally at ports of entry — will likely drop below 80,000 in July, a 25% decrease from June.
Cuccinelli said that the number of migrants arriving at the Mexican border usually drops far less from June to July, about 6%, and credited Mexican officials with increased enforcement near high-traffic areas of south Texas, especially the Rio Grande Valley, which he called “the No. 1 corridor” for illegal immigration.
“The fact that there’s a crackdown no doubt has lead Mexican smugglers to put a lot of their activity on hold,” said Adam Isacson, a senior researcher at WOLA, a Washington-based policy think tank specializing in the Americas.
Isacson noted that a similar decrease in apprehensions occurred after Trump was elected and after Mexican officials announced a border crackdown in 2014, but then the number of illegal crossings slowly increased again.