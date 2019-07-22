MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins will pay defensive tackle Kendrick Norton his full salary for the 2019 season after his left arm was amputated following a July 4 car accident, ending his football career.
Norton, a former University of Miami standout, will receive his $495,000 salary while remaining a part of the Dolphins team this season, the South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed on Monday. On Sunday, he was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, making him ineligible to practice and play this season.
But it ensures he will remain under the NFL’s health insurance plan, while he rehabilitates his injuries and receives occupational therapy.
“I want to thank everyone for all the love support and uplifting Messages. I really appreciate it. It gives me an extra boost every day. Thank you,” Norton posted to his Twitter account last weekend, shortly after his release from the hospital last Thursday.
Norton has already started to transition to the next phase of his life, advocating and participating in a recent blood drive held by the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium last Saturday, and creating a YouTube channel to chronicle his endeavors in his daily life.