NEW YORK — As Friday’s game reached its late stages, the Phillies were four games out of a wild-card berth and the Mets were five back. Both teams understand the importance of this weekend.
The Mets captured an emotional 5-4 win when Pete Alonso drew a walk-off walk against Nick Vincent. He strolled to first and met his teammates, who mobbed him.
It became the latest special moment at Citi Field in a second half full of them.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Juan Lagares singled off Mike Morin. J.D. Davis then came off the bench and his base hit put runners on the corners before Vincent hit Jeff McNeil with a pitch.
Edwin Diaz, in his first outing since allowing the three-run walk-off homer in Washington on Tuesday, almost equaled that.
In the ninth inning with one out, right after his team grabbed a two-run lead, Diaz allowed a game-tying 415-foot homer to J.T. Realmuto.
Both teams have had late-game struggles at different points throughout the year.
It was only fitting that each starter allowed two runs, leaving it to the bullpens.
Something that could have factored into Friday — and might loom large this weekend — is Bryce Harper’s hand contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the top of the third and Sean Rodriguez replaced him for the bottom half.
That left the Phillies without their most talented player, and a big power bat.