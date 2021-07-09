The New York Mets claimed former Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb off waivers Friday and sent him to Triple-A Syracuse. He had been designated for assignment by the Pirates last Saturday.
Before spending parts of the past three seasons with the Pirates, Hartlieb, 27, was selected by the Mets in the 37th round of the MLB Draft in 2015 from Lindenwood (Mo.) University. He stayed in school and was drafted by the Pirates in the 29th round the next year.
He made his major-league debut with the Pirates in 2019, appearing in 29 games — all in relief — while compiling a 9.00 ERA.
Hartlieb started the shortened 2020 season in the Pirates’ alternate training site in Altoona before he was recalled July 28 as an injury replacement for relievers Kyle Crick and Clay Holmes.