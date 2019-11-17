“Medicare for All,” as promoted by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, sounds great!
But so does the concept of using non-polluting nuclear energy to generate electrical power — until we realize that we have no way of disposing of or rendering harmless the extremely deadly, centuries-long danger of the radioactive waste produced by nuclear power plants.
From BBC News, a competent and unbiased news organization, comes this Nov. 14 headline: “Hospital waiting times (in England) at worst-ever levels.”
England has the equivalent of “Medicare for All,” or “socialized medicine,” or “a single-payer (government) health insurance program.”
By whatever measure, it is a disaster.
How bad? Here is the BBC’s summation:
• 4.42 million patients were on the waiting list for hospital treatment at the end of September, the highest number on record
• 84.8 percent of them were waiting under 18 weeks — below the 92 percent target and the lowest level recorded since the target started in 2012
• 76.9 percent of cancer patients starting treatment within 62 days — below the 85 percent target
• 83.6 percent of A&E patients were admitted or transferred within four hours during October — below the 95 percent target and the worst performance since the target was introduced in 2004.
Why is health care in England such a disaster? “Huge demand,” says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Nearly everybody, it seems, turns to the health care system to “fix” everything from bad hips to bad moods.
The experience of Frances Reid, 55, is typical. She was referred for surgery in January 2018, according to the BBC article. She should have been seen in April — though in the United States, she would have been seen within one month under our current health care system.
She did not get her surgery until July. In the meantime, she was in “excruciating” pain, waking up six, seven times a night and using makeshift crutches to get around.
Yuck.
Sanders and Warren, and other Democrats pushing for a single-payer health insurance program in the United States, are vague about how to pay for the hugely expensive proposal.
But the elephant in the room, according to the British experience, is the intolerable decline in service.
What good does it do to have free health care if patients cannot get the care in anything approaching a timely fashion?
Proponents of socialized medicine have no good answer.
As always, our current health care system needs improvements. The Obama era Affordable Care Act is underfunded and overbureaucratized.
But to go whole-hog into “Medicare for All” seems to be inviting “treatment for none,” at least not in a timely fashion.
— Denny Bonavita