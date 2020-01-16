BELLWOOD — The Glendale wrestling team won nine of the 11 contested bouts in Thurday’s dual meet at Bellwood-Antis, beating the host Blue Devils 56-24.
The Vikings collected seven pins on the night, highlighted by junior Brock McMillen’s stoppage of Nick Kost at 1:07 of the 132-pound bout. The victory was the 100th of McMillen’s career.
Zeke Dubler (113), Suds Dubler (126), Garret Misiura (138), Britton Spangle (182), Seth Dudurich (195) and Cory Johnston (220) also recorded pins for the Vikings, while Tristan Rutter (145) scored a 15-0 technical fall. Dudurich pinned Dominic Caracciolo, who came into the meet with a 12-4 record, in 1:12.
Logan Smith (170) added a decision and Mason St. Clair (120) picked up a forfeit win for the Vikings, who improved to 11-1 with the win.
Glendale is back in action today at the Escape the Rock Tournament.
Glendale 56,
Bellwood-Antis 24
145—Tristan Rutter, G, tech fall Landon Bungo, BA, 15-0, 4:58. (5-0).
152—Aiden Taylor, BA, won by forfeit. (5-6).
160—Alex Taylor, BA, won by forfeit. (5-12).
170—Logan Smith, G, dec. Jason Pluebell, BA, 10-9. (8-12).
182—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Zach Cunningham, BA, 2:28. (14-12).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, pinned Dominic Caracciolo, BA, 1:12. (20-12).
220—Cory Johnston, G, pinned Nate Jennings, BA, 1:47. (26-12).
285—Evan Pellegrine, BA, pinned Kyle Jasper, G, 0:34. (26-18).
106—Nathan Rabenstein, BA, pinned Dustin Hockenberry, G, 1:38. (26-24).
113—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Jonathan Hardy, BA, 0:44. (32-24).
120—Mason St. Clair, G, won by forfeit. (38-24).
126—Suds Dubler, G, pinned Ryan Malone, BA, 1:23. (44-24).
132—Brock McMillen, G, pinned Nick Kost, BA, 1:07. (50-24).
138—Garret Misiura, G, pinned Tyler McCaulsky, BA, 3:07. (56-24).