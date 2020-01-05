MEADVILLE — The Clearfield wrestling team had eight placewinners at the 41st annual Tool City Tournament in Meadville on Saturday.
The Bison’s Mark McGonigal won the 160-pound bracket, defeating Grove City’s Daiveon Say by fall in 5:21.
Teammate Oliver Billotte took third at 220 pounds, downing Olean’s Conner Walsh, 7-2.
Evan Davis (106), Nolan Barr (120) and Hayden Kovalick (170) all fell in the third-place finals and finished fourth.
Karson Kline took seventh at 132 pounds, while Derrick Bender (113) and Brett Zattoni (182) finished eighth.
Clearfield placed fifth in the team standings with 141 points.
North Allegheny won the team title with 242 1/2 points. The Tigers had seven wrestlers in the finals.
NA’s Nick Marcenelle was named the OW after defeating Punxsutawney’s Garrett Eddy by fall in 4:17 at 195 pounds.
Clearfield returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to Tyrone.
Results for the 41st annual Tool City Tournament at Meadville:
Team Standings: 1. North Allegheny (NA) 243 1/2, General McLane (GM) 168 1/2, 3. Meadville (Mv) 162, 4. Saegertown (Sae) 160 1/2, 5. Clearfield (Cl) 141, 6. (tie) Boiling Springs (BS), Penns Valley (PV) and McDowell (Mc) 113, 9. Cambridge Springs (CS) 110, 10. Williamsport (Will) 103 1/2, 11. Maplewood (Mw) 103, 12. Titusville (Tv) 97, 13. Eisenhower (E) 95 1/2, 14. Cochranton (Cton) 90 1/2, 15. Fort LeBoeuf (FL) 79, 16. Fox Chapel (FC) 72, 17. Punxsutawney (Punx) 69 1/2, 18. Girard (Gd) 63, 19. Olean, New York (O) 57, 20. Grove City (GC) 44, 21. Sharpsville (Sv) 41, 22. (tie) Lakeview (Lv) and Seneca (Sen) 38, 24. Franklin (Fr) 31 1/2.
Championship matches
106: Nick Gorman (NA) p Logan Sallot (Mc) 4:31.
113: Vincen Rinella (Mv) md Gunnar Gage (GM) 14-5.
120: Logan Jaquay (E) d Dylan Coy (NA) 8-6 SV.
126: Alex Kightlinger (Sae) d Nathan Monteparte (NA) 7-2.
132: Matt Leehan (GM) d Ayden Miller (CS) 7-3.
138: Kenny Kiser (Sae) md Riley Bower (Will) 13-5.
145: Freddy Junko (NA) d Roman Morrone (Will) 6-5.
152: Malachi DuVall (PV) d Grant MacKay (NA) by disqualification 4:28.
160: Mark McGonigal (Cl) d Daiveon Say (GC) 5:21.
170: Trent Tidball (Mv) d Holden Cook (Fr) 8-4.
182: J.D. McFadden (Mw) d James Laird (GM) 8-2.
195: Nick Marcenelle p (NA) Garrett Eddy (Punx) 4:17.
220: Thomas Pollard (Mv) d Joey King (Mw) 2-1 UTB.
285: Ben Grafton (NA) d Jordan Schell (G) 4-3 UTB.
Third-place matches
106 pounds: Jimmy Snyder (BS) p Evan Davis (Cl) 3:26.
113: Justin Darlington (PV) p Logan Gerow (CS) 3:42.
120: Caleb Butterfield (Mc) d Nolan Barr (Cl) 5-1.
126: Seth Donovan (Tv) p Shane Peterson (Cton) 2:38.
132: Jaden Reagle (Sae) d A.J. Rohan (NA) 3-0.
138: Max Stedeford (NA) d Clayton Royer (PV) 11-4.
145: Joel Huck (FL) p Josh Bortz (E) 3:17.
152: Jackson Spires (GM) d Owen Jefferson (Sen) 7-2.
160: Alex Wecht (FC) p Landon Caldwell (Sae) 4:00.
170: Eli Mosconi (CS) d Hayden Kavolick (Cl) 4-2.
182: Griffin Buzzell (Mv) d Levi Nosko (Tv) 6-1.
195: Rhoan Woodrow (Mv) p Caelob Packer (PV) 3:06.
220: Oliver Billotte (Cl) d Conner Walsh (O) 7-2.
285: Charles Crews (Will) d Canyon Smith (Sae) 2-1.
Fifth-place matches
106 pounds: Billy Terwilliger (Mv) d Matthew Orton (FL) 7-6.
113: Luke Segraves (Will) md Kamren Fry (Sv) 11-3.
120: Jack Martinec (Cton) p Zach Rodgers (Tv) 1:46.
126: Nate Digello (Mc) p Avery Brunson (Mv) 3:46.
132: Brady Smith (Punx) d Andrew Stafford (BS) 10-3.
138: Kobin Karper (BS) p Hayden Butterfield (Mc) 3:16.
145: Dustin Roesch (Gd) p Aric Sweet (GM) 3:54.
152: Gavin Kulp (O) p Stetson Boozer (Cton) 1:44.
160: Jack Rimpa (FL) p Colton Smith (CS) 1:33.
170: Michael Knafels (GC) p Noah Bielak (Mc) 3:41.
182: Tim Church (FL) d Jackson Carico (CS) 5-1.
195: Jacob Jones (CS) d Seth Yarger (GM) by forfeit.
220: Cael Black (E) d Isaac DeVault (Lv) 7-2.
285: Steven Heme (Mw) d Jordan White (FC) by forfeit.
Seventh-place matches
106 pounds: Chase Fleshman (PV) d Anthony Rivera (E) 3-1 SV.
113: Josh Van Tassel (FL) md Derrick Bender (Cl) 10-1.
120: Brandon Gaus (Sae) d Westin Chess (Mv) 2-1.
126: Eli Bounds (BS) d Beau Caro (GM) 1-0.
132: Karson Kline (Cl) d Logan Carrik (Mc) 7-4.
138: Gannon Jaquay (E) d Kyle Cousins (GM) 7-0.
145: Matt Posego (Sae) d Caiden Farr (Mc) 7-6.
152: Michael Duggan (BS) d Josh Miller (FC) by injury default 2:55.
160: Eli Crum (BS) d Ian Branstetter (NA) 7-2.
170: Dristen Wolfe (PV) d De’Von James (BS) 4-2.
182: Josh Miller (Punx) d Brett Zattoni (Cl) 3-1.
195: Kolin Baker (Tv) d Jacob Scott (BS) 4-1.
220: Ed Farrell (FC) p Casey Jackson (Sae) 3:46.
285: Gage Sutton (Tv) d Hunter Dickson (GM) 6-1.