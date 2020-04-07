MANHEIM — The Mercyhurst wrestling team posted the sixth highest team GPA as six members of the Laker squad were named Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association Monday afternoon.
Logan Grass, Jacob Robb, Eric Bartos, Jeff Sisk, Luke McGonigal and Trever Begin were all named Scholar All-Americans.
To qualify as a Scholar All-American, wrestlers need to hold a 3.4 cumulative GPA and wrestle in five dates of competition.
Grass added to his impressive resume becoming just the second Laker to be a four-time All-American Scholar. Robb added his third selection as an All-American Scholar.
Bartos and Sisk were both two-time recipients of the Scholar All-American honors. McGonigal and Begin each earned their first selections.
This is the ninth straight season that the Lakers have been in the top 20 teams and the second consecutive season that they have finished in the top 10.