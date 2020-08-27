HYDE — Despite having just three on last year’s squad, the Clearfield girls golf team put together a solid season, which culminated in a second-place finish in the District 9 class AA team race and a regional qualifying spot for Christina McGinnis, who is the sole returning letterwinner for the Lady Bison in 2020.
In fact, McGinnis, a senior, is the only girl on the team with any varsity experience at all, making this season one of basic instruction for head coach Leslie Palumbo.
“Most of the girls are totally new to golf, so we’ve had to start out with the basics,” Palumbo said. “The first thing is just getting them to like golf and finding an interest in it. But teaching the basics are so important because there is so much involved like the proper position of your head and your feet the whole way through the body.”
New to the team this season are senior Karli Bietz, junior Allison Shipley, sophomore Sage Hoppy and freshman Ruby Singleton.
“They are easy to work with,” Palumbo said. “They want to learn and absorb everything about golf. All of them had to learn how to hold the club and how to do everything through the entire swing.”
Palumbo says all the girls all picking up the sport fairly quickly, especially Bietz, who is a District 9 champion swimmer and very good athlete according to Palumbo.
“She’s thought about coming out for the team for years,” Palumbo said of Bietz. “We tried to talk her into it last year. And my goodness, she has amazing potential. She picked up golf so quickly, and it’s been exciting to see.”
All the girls are in other activities or have work, so Palumbo has been very flexible in being at the golf course a lot to make sure all the newcomers get plenty of instruction.
“The girls on the team are very active,” she said. “They are in the band or play volleyball or have other activities, so I have a very flexible coaching time that I’m there. So by doing that, I’ve created a lot of one-on-one or maybe two-on-one instruction, so each girl gets more attention.”
And having McGinnis around has been quite a help to Palumbo.
“Christina has been awesome,” she said. “She is talking to everybody and saying, ‘hey I was there.’ So she is happy to work with anyone and encourage them. And if she suggests to the girls to do something, they just do it. I have been telling her she’s my assistant coach.”
McGinnis shot a 100 in tough conditions at last year’s District 9 Tournament at Brookville, which put her in third place and gave her a spot at Western Regionals at Tom’s Run Golf Course, where she once again fired a 100.
The Lady Bison senior is motivated to make a return to trip to regionals and has been working on her game a lot. She even joined the ladies golf association at Treasure Lake and ended up being club champ there. She was also the runner-up at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club in its championships.
“She’s shooting amazing scores,” Palumbo said. “She works really hard on her own and she has no problem asking anybody if she needs to work on something. It was good that she got out of her comfort zone to try to better herself.
“She’s very interested in doing well at districts and going to regionals again. So we just need to take the pressure off a little bit and work with all aspects of her game to help it all come together.”
As for the rest of the team, Palumbo says the biggest goal is simply for the girls to have fun as they learn the game.
“The goal is that all the girls enjoy playing golf,” Palumbo said. “We don’t want them to have any frustrations over the competition aspect of it and trying to beat a certain score. We just want them to learn the sport and enjoy it.”
Clearfield opens the season Monday at Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
Karli Bietz, *Christina McGinnis.
Juniors
Allison Shipley.
Sophomores
Sage Hoppy.
Freshman
Ruby Singleton.
*Returning letterwinner