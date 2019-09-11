SPRING MILLS — Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis was the medalist on Wednesday at Mountain League meet held at Mountain View Golf Course and hosted by Penns Valley.
McGinnis carded a 47, four strokes better than Megan Dinges of Hollidaysburg and Paige Dobson of Penns Valley.
“It was a beautiful afternoon for golf as conditions were fantastic,” said Lady Bison head coach Leslie Palumbo. “Their course is very interesting because it has a lot of hazards, especially in the middle of the fairways.
“I was glad to see Christina at the top of the scores today.”
Teammates McLain Alt and Kate Barnes finished with a 56 and a 65, respectively, as the Lady Bison finished third out of five teams.
Philipsburg-Osceola took second with a 160, two strokes behind winner Hollidaysburg.
Kylie Adams led the way with a 52, while Kate Lingle and Lindsey Bordas both carded 54s.
Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola return to action on Monday at Bellefonte.
Hollidaysburg—158
Megan Dinges 51, Taylor Hileman 53, Samantha Shoemaker 54. Others: Ashden Stitt 55, Allison Patrick 66, Sabrina Sargent 68.
Philipsburg-Osceola—160
Kylie Adams 52, Katie Lingle 54, Lindsey Bordas 54. Others: Abby Vaux 60, Sami Hardy 63, Ivy Reed 69.
Clearfield—168
Christina McGinnis 47, McLain Alt 56, Kate Barnes 65.
Bellefonte—171
Rianna Morris 56, Sam Shaw 56, Keeli Pighetti 59. Others: Sam Fike 67, Sara Rados 68, Abby Harper 68.
Penns Valley—DNS
Paige Dobson 51, Avery Dinges 58.